MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

Bremen, March 6, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:

- For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) a significant increase in revenues to EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: slight increase to EUR 16.5 million to EUR 17.0 million).

- For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) an increase in the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to EUR 5.0 million to EUR 5.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: stable EBIT of EUR 4.5 million to EUR 5.0 million).

