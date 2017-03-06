Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

6 March 2017

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 3,454,226 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 3 March 2017 at a price of 121.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 114.4p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Offer Document dated 6 February 2017). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £4.3 million in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years.

Included within today's allotment:



Mr Neal Ransome, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, was allotted 17,423 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 121.1p and his total holdings are now 17,423, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 17 March 2017.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 90,647,027 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

