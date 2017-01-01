Euro Slides As Juppe's Refusal Deepens French Election Jitters

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday, as former French Prime Minister Alain Juppe dismissed talks of replacing the centre-right candidate Francois Fillon in the Presidential election.

Juppe's announcement came after the beleaguered candidate Francois Fillon faced severe allegations over a "fake jobs" scandal, leading to a decline in popularity in the election campaign.

An opinion poll on Sunday found that if Juppe were to replace Fillon as the centre-right candidate, he would rank second in the first round of election after far-right Marine Le Pen. Polls are now suggesting that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are likely to reach the top in the first-round vote next month.

Further undermining the currency was rising risk aversion, after Deutsche Bank unveiled plans to raise capital, list its asset management business and overhaul its business structure



Rising geopolitical worries and signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is swinging toward a March rise in interest rates also kept investors nervous.

Data from Destatis showed that Germany's wholesale trade turnover increased in the three months ended December.

In real terms, turnover in wholesale trade rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In nominal terms, it was 1.3 percent higher than last year.

The euro held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the Japanese yen.

The single currency eased back to 120.35 against the yen and 1.0585 against the greenback, from its early high of 121.13 and more than a 2-week high of 1.0640, respectively. If the euro extends decline, it may find support around 118.00 against the yen and 1.04 against the greenback.

The common currency, having advanced to 1-1/2-month highs of 0.8669 versus the pound and 1.0722 versus the franc in early deals, retreated to 0.8630 and 1.0687, respectively. Continuation of the euro's downtrend may see it challenging support around 0.84 against the pound and 1.05 against the franc.

Pulling away from an early near 2-month high of 1.5131 versus the kiwi, 1-1/2-month high of 1.4239 versus the loonie and near a 4-week high of 1.4015 against the aussie, the euro edged down to 1.5050, 1.4172 and 1.3924, respectively. Further downtrend may see the euro challenging support around 1.48 against the kiwi, 1.39 against the loonie and 1.36 against the aussie.

Looking ahead, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders, both for January, are slated for release in the New York session.

At 3:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is expected to speak on "A View From the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis" at the National Association for Business Economics 2017 policy conference, in Washington DC.

