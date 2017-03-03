Travis Perkins PLC : Market purchase of Company shares by the Company's employee Benefit Trust

7:12a.m.

Travis Perkins plc confirms that on 3 March 2017 that Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited, acting as trustee of the Travis Perkins plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), purchased in the market a total of 629,402 Ordinary shares of nominal value 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of £14.413055 per share.

Immediately following the above transaction, the EBT held 1,276,362 Ordinary shares, representing 0.51% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights. All Shares held by the EBT will ultimately be used to satisfy share awards and options granted under the Company's various share incentive arrangements.

The Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR's") of the Company, together with other employees, are included in the potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in some of those shares and the dealings thereof.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 250,946,616 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each.



For Further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910

