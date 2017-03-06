DGAP-News: Nordex strengthens its position in Ireland (english)



Nordex strengthens its position in Ireland

Nordex turbines of more than 500 MW operating in the Republic of Ireland



Hamburg, 6 March 2017. The Nordex Group has passed a new milestone in the Republic of Ireland: with the commissioning of Energia Renewables' 95 megawatt (MW) "Meenadreen" wind farm in Donegal the manufacturer passed the 500 MW mark for turbines in operation. In total, Nordex turbines with a capacity of 529 MW are now producing green power for the Irish Republic, corresponding to a market share of almost 20 percent.

In addition, in 2016 the Nordex Group improved its position in this country; with 184 MW in order intake the manufacturer approximately doubled the figure for 2015.

An example for the good development is the order for the "Slievecallan West" project received at the end of 2016. The manufacturer will be supplying 18 N90/2500 turbines for this wind farm for the Irish wind farm developer JV, Invis Energy. The turbines are to be installed on 80-metre tubular steel towers in County Clare on Ireland's west coast. Invis Energy has also contracted the Nordex Group to service the turbines on the basis of a Premium Service contract for a period of 15 years.

"Slievecallan West" is Nordex Group's third project with Invis Energy following the (now operational) "Knockduff" (65 MW) and "Killaveenoge" (25 MW), which is currently being commissioned.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 21 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets. In 2016 Nordex generated revenues of EUR 3.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of around 5,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 3.6 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in developed and emerging markets.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE Ralf Peters Phone: 040 / 300 30 - 1522 rpeters@nordex-online.com

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

