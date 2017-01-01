Public Service Enterprise To Invest $15 Bln Over Next 5-yrs; Backs FY EPS View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) said that it plans to invest approximately $15 billion over the next five years upgrading its energy infrastructure. The company reaffirmed its 2017 earnings guidance of $2.80 to $3.00 per share.



Speaking at the company's Annual Investor Conference in New York, Ralph Izzo, PSEG chairman, president and CEO, told the financial community that the company's strategy and strength of its financial position successfully delivered double-digit growth in rate base and earnings in 2016 at PSE&G. In February, the company announced a 4.9 percent increase in the dividend, marking the 13th increase in PSEG's dividend in the last 14 years.

The company expects the utility to represent approximately two-thirds of its non-GAAP operating earnings in 2017 and its share is forecast to continue to grow. Over the next five years, the utility projects a baseline $12.3 billion infrastructure program which will deliver high-single digit rate base growth. Extensions and expansions of the baseline investment program should expand PSE&G's five year capital program to $13.8 billion and a 9 percent growth rate. PSE&G has further identified potential opportunities that could address public policy and customer needs for long-term reliability.

