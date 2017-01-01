Tractor Supply Promotes Kurt Barton To SVP, CFO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) said that it promoted Kurt Barton to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Barton succeeds Anthony Crudele who retired after serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer for the past 11 years.



Barton first joined Tractor Supply in 1999 and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Controller earlier this year. He had served as the Company's Vice President, Controller since 2009. Mr. Barton also served as Director, Internal Audit from 2002 to 2009 and held other leadership roles in accounting during his tenure with the Company. Barton has had direct responsibility for the Company's accounting, financial reporting, tax, purchasing, master data management, accounts payable and inventory control functions and has been an integral part of the Company's corporate finance and strategy team. Mr. Barton, a Certified Public Accountant, began his career in public accounting in 1993, spending six years at Ernst & Young, LLP.

Bob Volke has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Controller, effective immediately. Mr. Volke joined Tractor Supply in April 2007 and has served as the Company's Vice President, Accounting since February 2014. Mr. Volke's expanded responsibilities include the Company's general accounting and financial reporting, as well as operations accounting and non-merchandise purchasing functions. Mr. Volke served as Director of Accounting from 2009 to 2014, and has worked directly for Mr. Barton over the last eight years.

