Trump Seeks Congressional Inquiry Of 'wiretapping': White House

8:48a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has urged the Congress to probe his allegation that his predecessor Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, the White House says.

"President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the Congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement Sunday.

The latest controversy in US politics was ignited by Trump in a series of tweets Saturday.



Advertisement

He started by saying that Obama had his "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. "Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"

He asked if it is legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election.

Trump alleged that the incident took place in October, and a good lawyer could make a great case out of it.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy," Trump added.

He also alleged that the same Russian Ambassador that met Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.

Obama's spokesperson Kevin Lewis denied the allegation, and made it clear that "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice".

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



