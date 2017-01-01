BIS Says Politics Gained Supremacy Over Economics

8:53a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Politics have gained importance than economics in the minds of investors over the past three months, making markets loose direction due to uncertainty, and financial market tensions in some countries suggest that the global economy is still struggling to be on a sustainable growth path, the Bank of International Settlements said in a quarterly report on Monday.

"With market participants waiting with bated breath for concrete new evidence of policy measures, asset prices moved without a clear direction," Claudio Borio, who is the chief economist of the Basel, Switzerland-based BIS, said.

"It was as if, after an unexpectedly rich meal, investors had to take their time to digest it."



Advertisement

Consequently, the "precipitous decline" in correlations across asset classes, sectors and regions intensified, the BIS official noted. The breakdown in correlations was in stark contrast to most of the post-crisis experience, when successive waves of risk-on/risk-off behavior tended to raise and lower all boats, he added.

This break with the past also signals that the markets' close dependence, sometimes overdependence, on central banks' utterances and actions was at least temporarily weakened during the quarter, Borio said.

In Europe, where politics is set to remain in focus throughout this year due to elections in key countries such as Germany and France, the growing imbalances in the TARGET2 payment and clearing mechanism reflect the mechanical effect of central bank large-scale asset purchases in the absence of offsetting private portfolio adjustments, the BIS report said.

"If the political tensions continue or intensify in future, no doubt this and other bellwether indicators will be scrutinized closely," the BIS added.

The report said that the emerging market economies are caught between the prospect of a U.S. rate hike, an appreciating dollar and their FX currency debt, and the threat of rising protectionism.

Tensions in the Chinese financial markets remained largely contained and did not spread internationally, not least because the short-term prospects of the economy remained positive, Borio noted.

"Such tensions were just the latest reminder of a global economy that is struggling to find a safe passage towards a sustainable, financial stress-free expansion," he noted.

While there are no signs as yet of a US dollar funding shortage, were strains to emerge at some point, U.S. dollar funding in general, and the FX swap market in particular, may well come under pressure again, as they have on previous occasions, Borio warned.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



