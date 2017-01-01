1.7 Million Child Deaths A Year Due To Polluted Environment: WHO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 1 in 4 deaths of children under 5 years of age are attributable to unhealthy environments. Every year, environmental risks - such as indoor and outdoor air pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water, lack of sanitation, and inadequate hygiene - take the lives of 1.7 million children under 5 years, say two new WHO reports.



The first report, Inheriting a Sustainable World: Atlas on Children's Health and the Environment reveals that a large portion of the most common causes of death among children aged 1 month to 5 years - diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia - are preventable by interventions known to reduce environmental risks, such as access to safe water and clean cooking fuels.

"A polluted environment is a deadly one - particularly for young children," says Dr Margaret Chan, WHO Director-General. "Their developing organs and immune systems, and smaller bodies and airways, make them especially vulnerable to dirty air and water."

