12:01p.m.

06-March-2017 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Hamburg, 6 March 2017 - Today, the management board of TAG Immobilien AG (the "Company"), Hamburg, resolved, with the approval of the Company's supervisory board, to sell up to 4,095,124 treasury shares (the "Placing Shares"), representing up to 2.8% of the share capital, held by the Company (the "Placing"), in a private placement by means of an accelerated book- building process.

The Placing Shares represent the last remaining shares from the share buyback conducted by the Company in financial year 2014. They rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company (including as to dividend rights for financial year 2016).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing to partially fund the acquisition of 1.441 residential units in the city Brandenburg as announced on 6 March 2017, for further acquisitions as well as to further optimize its capital structure.

The Placing will be launched with immediate effect and is expected to end before markets open tomorrow, subject to acceleration or extension. The Company's management board, with the approval of the Company's supervisory board, will determine the final number of Placing Shares to be sold and the price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed following the conclusion of the accelerated book-building process.

The Placing Shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in offshore transactions as defined in, and in reliance on, Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A") pursuant to Rule 144A.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Placing.

Contact: TAG Immobilien AG Dominique Mann Head of Investor and Public Relations Phone: +49 40 380 32 300 E-Mail: ir@tag-ag.com

06-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Phone: 040 380 32 0 Fax: 040 380 32 388 E-mail: ir@tag-ag.com Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com ISIN: DE0008303504, XS0954227210, DE000A12T101 WKN: 830350, A1TNFU, A12T10 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

