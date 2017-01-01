Supreme Court Sends Transgender Rights Case Back To Lower Court

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avoiding a high-profile showdown over transgender student rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sent a case involving a Virginia high school student back to a lower court.

The decision by the Supreme Court vacates the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision in favor of transgender teen Gavin Grimm.



Grimm, who was born as a girl but identifies as a boy, is seeking the right to use the boys' bathroom and locker room in his high school.

The Supreme Court cited the Trump administration's decision to rescind federal guidelines that gave transgender students the right to use facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

Joshua Block, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing Grimm, claimed nothing about the court's decision changes the fact that Title IX and the Constitution protect transgender students from discrimination.

"While we're disappointed that the Supreme Court will not be hearing Gavin's case this term, the overwhelming level of support shown for Gavin and trans students by people across the country throughout this process shows that the American people have already moved in the right direction and that the rights of trans people cannot be ignored," Block said.

He added, "This is a detour, not the end of the road, and we'll continue to fight for Gavin and other transgender people to ensure that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

The Supreme Court had been scheduled to hear arguments in the case on March 28th in what was expected to be one of the most closely watched cases in the court's current term.

