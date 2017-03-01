DGAP-DD: mutares AG (english)

2:40p.m.

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2017 / 20:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Hauck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

mutares AG

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.30 EUR 6120.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 58080.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.15 EUR 6060.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 15000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.05 EUR 6020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.0482 EUR 150482.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETB



06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: mutares AG Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Internet: www.mutares.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33363 06.03.2017



