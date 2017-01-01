Ford Testing 3D Printing For Large Car Parts

4:59p.m.

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced that it has begun testing 3D printing of large-scale car parts using the Stratasys Infinite Build 3D printer.



Ford said it is the first auto company to trial this technology with Stratasys. The company is exploring potential applications for future production vehicles, including Ford Performance products, as well as personalized car parts using this technology.

"With Infinite Build technology, we can print large tools, fixtures and components, making us more nimble in design iterations," said Ellen Lee, Ford technical leader, additive manufacturing research. "We're excited to have early access to Stratasys' new technology to help steer development of large-scale printing for automotive applications and requirements."

According to Ford, 3D printing large car parts, like spoilers, can be affordable and efficient that could benefit Ford's business and its customers. Printed parts can be lighter in weight than traditionally manufactured parts and may help improve fuel efficiency.

