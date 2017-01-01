IEA: Oil Investment Rising After 2-Year Lull

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global oil supply might struggle to keep up with demand after 2020 that could lead to sharp rise in prices unless new investment agreements are reached, according to the latest oil market forecast from the International Energy Agency.

IEA also said that the oil companies are seeing returns in investment after a two-year rout as OPEC output cuts improved prices.



The global picture appears comfortable for the next three years but supply growth slows considerably after that, says the IEA's market analysis and forecast report.

The demand and supply trends point to a tight global oil market, with spare production capacity in 2022 falling to a 14-year low. IEA expects oil supply to stall by 2020, unless the the record two-year investment slump of 2015 and 2016 is not reversed.

The agency expects oil demand to increase in the next five years, surpassing the 100 mb/d threshold in 2019 and reaching about 104 mb/d by 2022.

Asia will account for majority of the growth, with about seven out of every 10 extra barrels consumed globally. India's oil demand growth will outpace China by then, the agency says.

"We are witnessing the start of a second wave of US supply growth, and its size will depend on where prices go," said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director. "But this is no time for complacency. We don't see a peak in oil demand any time soon. And unless investments globally rebound sharply, a new period of price volatility looms on the horizon."

