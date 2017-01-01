Software Decides To Cancel Treasury Shares; Buybacks Own Shares

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that it has decided to cancel 2.60 million treasury shares and to buyback own shares in a value up to 100 million euros , excluding ancillary acquisition costs.



The Management Board of Software AG decided on the basis of the authorization of the General Assembly of Software AG of May 31, 2016 to redeem 2.60 million treasury shares which had been acquired by the company based on various buy-back authorizations with the effect of decreasing share capital. This corresponds to 3.29 percent of the share capital before redemption and capital decrease.

The share capital of Software AG will amount after the redemption to 76.40 million euros and will be divided into 76.4 million shares with a proportional share in the share capital amounting to 1.00 euros per share. The redemption is expected to be completed shortly.

Software AG's Management Board decided to conduct a buyback of own shares in a value of up to EUR 100 million, excluding ancillary acquisition costs, during the period until May 15, 2017 at the latest. Based on the Xetra closing rate on March 6, 2017 of EUR 34.765 this equates to a volume of up to about 2.88 million shares. The limit for a share buyback is 10 percent of the share capital as of the date of the resolution less other treasury shares, which the Company has previously purchased or still holds or which are attributable to it under the provisions of ?? 71d and 71e AktG , which equals 7.62 million shares.

