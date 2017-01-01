Wells Fargo Names Allen Parker Senior EVP And General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced that Allen Parker will join the company as its senior executive vice president and general counsel, effective March 27. Parker will succeed James Strother, who will retire from the same role after 30 years with the company and 13 years leading the Law Department. Reporting to CEO Tim Sloan, Parker will be responsible for all legal affairs for the company and will serve on the company's Operating Committee. He will be based in San Francisco.



Parker will join Wells Fargo from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he currently serves as a partner in the firm's Corporate Department and as a member of its Corporate Governance and Board Advisory Practice. During his more than 25 years with the firm, he served in a number of leadership positions, including presiding partner and head of the firm's Corporate Department. He also served as the chair of the firm's Diversity Committee for many years.

