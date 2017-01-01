Halliburton CFO Mark McCollum Steps Down To Become CEO At Weatherford

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum is leaving the Company effective immediately to become Chief Executive Officer at Weatherford International plc (WFT).



Halliburton Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Robb Voyles, has been named interim CFO and will manage the CFO responsibilities in addition to his current responsibilities until a replacement is found.

Halliburton noted that it has engaged an executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive search for its next CFO. The company also announced the promotion of Lyn Beaty to senior vice president of Finance effective immediately.

Voyles joined Halliburton in 2013 and is a member of the Halliburton Executive Committee. Before joining Halliburton, he was a Senior Partner at Baker Botts L.L.P. where he served as Chair of the Litigation Department and a member of the Executive Committee.

