ESPN Reportedly To Lay Off On-Air Talent

10:36p.m.

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - ESPN, the most-watched cable network, plans to cut jobs after concluding it's overstaffed in on-air talent, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The number of jobs affected have yet to be determined, and it's not yet clear whether the network will meet its goals by firing some workers or just winding down contracts. The company, which has about 1,000 on-air positions, continues to hire new talent, the report said.

ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co. and based in Bristol, Connecticut, eliminated about 300 jobs, or 3.8 percent of its workforce, in 2015.

"We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them," ESPN said in a statement. "Today's fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do. Inevitably that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

