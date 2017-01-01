Australian Dollar Rises Ahead Of RBA Rate Decision

10:41p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision is due in Asian deals on Tuesday at 10:30 pm ET. The economists expect the bank to hold rates at 1.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.

As of 10:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar traded at 1.3919 against the euro, 0.7606 against the U.S dollar, 86.64 against the yen and 1.0858 against the NZ dollar.

