Exxon Mobil Plans To Spend $20 Bln On U.S. Gulf Coast Projects

10:56p.m.

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM) is expanding its manufacturing capacity along the U.S. Gulf Coast through planned investments of $20 billion over a 10-year period to take advantage of the American energy revolution, Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, said Monday.



Advertisement

The projects, at 11 proposed and existing sites, are expected to generate thousands of new high-paying jobs and $20 billion in increased economic activity in Texas and Louisiana, Woods said, highlighting the company's Growing the Gulf initiative in a keynote speech today at the CERAWeek 2017 conference.

Woods said that ExxonMobil's Gulf expansion projects are expected to provide long-term economic benefits to the region, noting the creation of direct employment opportunities and the multiplier effects of the company's investments.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



