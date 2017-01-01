DISH Network To Replace Linear Technology In S&P 500

11:01p.m.

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that DISH Network Corp. (DISH) will replace Linear Technology Corp. (LLTC) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on Monday, March 13. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is acquiring Linear Technology in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.



Advertisement

DISH Network provides pay-tv services. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Cable & Satellite Sub-Industry index.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



