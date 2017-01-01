Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

12:21a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar rose to a 10-month high of 1.0886 against the NZ dollar, a 5-day high of 86.91 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.3875 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0838, 86.32 and 1.3957, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.7632 and 1.0216 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7579 and 1.0164, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 88.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback and 1.03 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

