Brenntag Profit Down, Sales Rise, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY17

1:26a.m.

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit attributable to shareholders declined to 360.3 million euros from 365 million euros last year. Earnings per share reached 2.33 euros, down from 2.36 euros a year ago.

Pre-tax profit fell 2.5 percent to 535.7 million euros. Operating EBITDA, a key earnings metric, was 810.0 million euros, up from 807.4 million euros in the previous year.



Advertisement

Brenntag generated sales of 10.50 billion euros, an increase of 1.5% from 10.35 billion euros last year. Sales increased 2.9% on a constant currency basis.

Further, the company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a 5 percent increase in dividend to 1.05 euros per share at the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 8, 2017.

Looking ahead, for 2017, Brenntag said it expects growth in the key performance indicators gross profit and operating EBITDA.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



