Australian Dollar Rises As RBA Leaves Key Rate Unchanged

1:46a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after Australia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at record low, as economists had expected.

The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia governed by Philip Lowe kept the cash rate at 1.50 percent.

Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time, the bank said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Asian stock markets are modestly higher amid cautious trades despite the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid increased expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

In other economic news, data from the Australia Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia turned to expansion in February, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 53.1. That's up sharply from 47.7 in January.

Monday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the U.S. dollar, Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, it fell against the yen and the euro.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to a 10-month high of 1.0886 against the NZ dollar, a 5-day high of 86.91 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.3875 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0838, 86.32 and 1.3957, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 88.00 against the yen, and 1.36 against the euro.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.7632 and 1.0216 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7579 and 1.0164, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, and 1.03 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, the German factory orders for January is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

U.K. Halifax house price index for February and Eurozone final GDP for the fourth quarter are slated for release later in the day.

In the New York session, Canada and U.S. trade balance for January, Canada Ivey PMI for February and U.S. consumer credit for January are set to be announced.

