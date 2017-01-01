European Shares Set To Open Higher

2:18a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets may open slightly higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks ended well off their day's lows overnight despite concerns surrounding the French presidential race, rising geopolitical tensions and the chances of an increase in the federal funds rate at the March 14-15 policy meeting.

Travel-related stocks could be in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a revised executive order, temporarily banning travel from six Muslim-majority countries to the U.S. The new executive order excludes Iraq from the original ban.

Asian stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade as commodities such as copper and oil retreated on concerns about slower growth in China.

While London copper hovered near one-month lows on news of a huge inflow of metal into LME warehouses, oil futures traded mixed on worries about rising U.S. supplies and ahead of import and export data from China due on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The International Energy Agency warned on Monday that global oil supply might struggle to keep up with demand after 2020 that could lead to sharp rise in prices unless new investment agreements are reached.

The euro held largely unchanged after sliding overnight as former Prime Minister Alain Juppé ruled out replacing conservative candidate François Fillon in the French presidential race, deepening the crisis among France's conservatives.

The Australian dollar inched higher after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged and hinted at no further policy easing in the near-term.

Closer home, the British Retail Consortium said in a report that like-for-like retail sales in the United Kingdom fell an annual 0.4 percent in February following a 0.6 percent decline in January. Economists expected sales to decline by 0.5 percent.

Factory orders figures from Germany and final GDP data from the euro area are slated for release later in the session. German factory orders are forecast to grow 5.5 percent in January from the previous month, faster than the 5.2 percent rise in December. The euro area GDP is seen expanding 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, matching the preliminary estimate.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain the status quo when it reviews its monetary policy on Thursday.

In corporate news, digital business firm Software AG has decided to cancel 2.60 million treasury shares and to buyback own shares worth up to 100 million euros , excluding ancillary acquisition costs.

Logitech International reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook of 12 to 13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency and $225 to $230 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Chemical distributor Brenntag reported that its fiscal 2016 profit declined to 360.3 million euros from 365 million euros last year.

Overnight, the major U.S. averages fell between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, dragged down by financial and material stocks.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed half a percent on Monday after Germany's troubled Deutsche Bank announced it would raise fresh capital by issuing new shares.

The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



