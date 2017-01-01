Ireland Consumer Confidence Weakens In February

2:31a.m.

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer confidence weakened in February, partly reversing a seasonal jump seen in January, survey data from the Economic and Social Research Institute and the KBC Bank showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 100.7 from 103.1 in January. In December, the reading was 96.2.



Advertisement

The majority of the decrease this month was driven by a fall in the index of current conditions and in particular the willingness of households to make large household purchases, the ESRI said.

In February 2016, the reading hit a 15-year high.

"Overall, the February survey suggests that the typical Irish consumer is still cautiously positive in their outlook but they remain apprehensive about potential threats to the economy and jobs in the coming year," Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland, said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



