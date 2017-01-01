Mar 07, 4:10 a.m., New York
Norway Industrial Production Rebounds In January

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 1.5 percent decline in December.

The rebound in January was mainly driven by a 32.9 percent surge in mining and quarrying production.

At the same time, manufacturing production fell 0.9 percent in January from a year ago and output of extraction and related services edged down by 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 2.2 percent. Manufacturing output registered an increase of 0.2 percent.

