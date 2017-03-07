DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates (english)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Munich, 7 March 2017

Today, BayWa AG has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra Agriculture LLC and Al Dahra National Investments LLC ("Al Dahra"), having their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with the foundation of a joint venture company in Abu Dhabi ("Transaction"). Al Dahra is a leading company in the agriculture industry.

The joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in the Arab country in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in the United Arab Emirates in the future. The joint venture is part of BayWa group's specialty strategy. With the production of agrarian specialties, BayWa extends its real net output ratio in order to tap into international growth markets for agrarian specialties.

BayWa AG will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million Euros for the project. The completion of the Transaction is, inter alia, subject to the approval of the competent authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

