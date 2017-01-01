Pound Falls Against Majors

2:46a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 139.24 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.2222 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 139.64 and 1.2252, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 0.8659 and 1.2367 from early highs of 0.8638 and 1.2393, respectively.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 137.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the greenback, 0.87 against the euro and 1.21 against the franc.

