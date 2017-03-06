DGAP-DD: PAION AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Söhngen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

PAION AG

b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0B65S3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PAION shares by exercise of subscription rights in the rights offering; The transaction is not linked to the participation in a share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.05 EUR 54847.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.05 EUR 54847.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

