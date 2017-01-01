Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust FY Net Return Attributable Surges

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust Plc.(FRCL.L) reported that its net return attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2016 increased to 622.51 million pounds from 192.76 million pounds in the prior year. Net return per basic share rose to 112.69 pence from 34.36 pence in the previous year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation was 635.44 million pounds, up from 201.99 million pounds in the previous year.

NAV per share with debt at market value rose from 483.4 pence to 587.2 pence per share while the share price increased from 449.2 pence to 544.0 pence.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will receive a final dividend of 2.70 pence per share on 2 May 2017 bringing the total dividend for the year to 9.85 pence. That represents an increase of 2.6% over 2015 which compares with an increase of 1.6% in the Consumer Price Index.

