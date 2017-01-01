Ashtead Q3 Profit Rises On Strong Revenues; Sees FY17 Results In Line With View

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit before taxation increased 8 percent to 171.2 million pounds from 133.5 million pounds last year.

Earnings per share were 22.0 pence, 7 percent higher than 17.2 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 178.7 million pounds, compared to 139.1 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 23.0 pence, compared to 18.0 pence a year ago.

Revenue increased 13 percent to 804.5 million pounds from 612.2 million pounds a year ago. Rental revenue increased 14 percent to 729.2 million pounds from 546.9 million pounds last year.

Looking ahead, the company noted that both divisions continue to perform well. Accordingly, the company expects full-year results to be in line with expectations and the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.

