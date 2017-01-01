Romania Q4 Economic Growth Unrevised

3:02a.m.

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the fourth quarter, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in the third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.



Advertisement

In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion of the economy was 1.5 percent.

On an annual basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.8 percent in the three months ended December from 4.4 percent in the previous three-month period.

Without adjustment, GDP also grew at a faster pace of 4.7 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 4.3 percent climb in the September quarter.

On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 3.0 percent yearly in the fourth quarter. At the same time, gross fixed capital formation contracted by 1.9 percent.

For the whole year 2016, Romania's economy expanded 4.8 percent as estimated earlier, compared to a 3.9 percent growth in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



