SDL Plc Posts Narrower Loss In FY16; Revenue From Cont. Ops. Up 10%

3:08a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) reported a pretax loss of 15.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to a loss of 25.2 million pounds, previous year. Loss to equity holders was 18.1 million pounds or 22.08 pence per share compared to a loss of 30.7 million pounds or 37.93 pence per share, prior year. Adjusted PBTA for continuing operations was 27.0 million pounds compared to 24.2 million pounds, last year. Adjusted EPS for continuing operations increased to 26.32 pence from 21.17 pence.



Revenue from continuing operations up 10% at 264.7 million pounds from 240.4 million pounds, previous year, including some benefit from foreign exchange tailwinds. Total Group revenue increased by 9% to 289.9 million pounds.

The Board of SDL plc recommended that the Group realign its dividend through a doubling of last year's payment. Therefore the Board recommended a full year dividend of 6.2 pence, a 100% increase. It is the Board's intention to follow a progressive dividend policy in the future.

