Asian Shares Mixed After Wall Street Pullback

3:39a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asia stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as Democrats vehemently protested efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, often called "Obamacare," and the U.S. started deploying the "first elements" of its controversial missile defense system in South Korea following continued provocative actions by North Korea.

Concerns about slowing growth in China, a looming Fed rate hike this month and ongoing uncertainty over the outcome of the French presidential election also kept investors nervous.

China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 8.54 points or 0.26 percent to 3,242.41 ahead of forex reserves data due out later in the day and trade figures due for release Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 84 points or 0.36 percent at 23,681 in late trade.

Japanese shares edged lower, with rising geopolitical tensions, French election uncertainty and overnight losses in the European banking sector weighing on markets. The Nikkei average dropped 34.99 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 19,344.15 while the broader Topix index closed largely unchanged at 1,555.04.



Exporters closed on a mixed note as the yen held steady at 113.92 per dollar. Oil stocks such as Inpex and JX Holdings climbed about 2 percent while banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ended down between half a percent and 1 percent. Sharp Corp soared 5.9 percent on hopes of a turnaround under Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Australian shares gained ground as the country's Reserve Bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low, as widely expected, saying the policy stance remains consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time.

There was also some respite on the data front as the latest survey from the Australia Industry Group showed a strong pick-up in house building and engineering construction activity in February.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 14.90 points or 0.26 percent to 5,761.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.40 points or 0.23 percent higher at 5,801.90. Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac rose between half a percent and 0.8 percent while energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Santos gained about half a percent each.

Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto lost about 1 percent after iron ore prices declined overnight. Gold miners bore the brunt of the selling, with Evolution and Regis Resources tumbling 4-6 percent. Ardent Leisure Group jumped 3.9 percent after the company released a trading update for its embattled Dreamworld business.

Seoul stocks extended gains for a second consecutive session as shipbuilders and technology companies posted strong gains on expectations of improved earnings. The benchmark Kospi rose 12.69 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 2,094.05. Hyundai Heavy Industries and LG Electronics rallied 3-5 percent.

New Zealand shares lost ground amid mixed regional cues. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 11.11 points or 0.15 percent to 7,167.63, with NZX, Auckland International Airport, A2 Milk and Chorus falling about 2 percent each. Metlifecare shares outperformed to close 3.3 percent higher at $6.30.

Elsewhere, India's Sensex was moving down 0.2 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.3 percent, while Malaysian shares were marginally higher, Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.6 percent.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday but ended off their day's lows hit by losses in the financial and materials sectors. With geopolitical tensions on the rise and a Fed rate hike looming, investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of Friday's jobs report. The Dow slid 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.

