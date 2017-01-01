DAX Inches Higher Despite Lackluster Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were lackluster on Tuesday, as factory orders figures came in below estimates and investors waited for cues from Thursday's ECB meeting as well as the March 14-15 meeting of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with investors pricing in a 25 bps rate hike.

The benchmark DAX was up 17 points or 0.14 percent at 11,975 in choppy trade after declining 0.6 percent on Monday as Deutsche Bank unveiled plans to bolster its capital through selling new shares.

Software AG shares rallied 3 percent after the digital business firm decided to cancel 2.60 million treasury shares and to buyback own shares worth up to 100 million euros, excluding ancillary acquisition costs.



Volkswagen rose half a percent after unveiling a four-door "coupe" called the Arteon Gran Turismo at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Stada edged up marginally after reports that private equity groups Advent and Permira are considering bids for the generic drugmaker.

Chemical distributor Brenntag lost over 3 percent on reporting a fall in its fiscal 2016 profit.

Property firm TAG Immobilien fell over 2 percent after completing the private placement of treasury shares.

Engineering company Manz dropped 1.5 percent after unveiling its 2016 results.

On the economic front, German factory orders declined sharply in January on weak foreign and domestic demand, data from Destatis showed.

Factory orders decreased 7.4 percent in January from the previous month, reversing December's 5.2 percent increase. Economists had forecast orders to fall moderately by 2.5 percent.

