Daqo New Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Declines 48%

5:22a.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company said its earnings dropped to $6.16 million, or $0.58 per share. This was down from $11.87 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $46.12 million. This was down from $59.28 million last year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $6.16 Mln. vs. $11.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $1.12 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.2% -Revenue (Q4): $46.12 Mln vs. $59.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -22.2%

