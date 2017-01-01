Italy PPI Rises For Second Month

5:55a.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased for the second straight month in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in January, well above the 0.8 percent rise in December.

Prices grew 2.8 percent on domestic market and by 1.5 percent on foreign market.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 1.0 percent from December, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

