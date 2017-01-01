GM To Lay Off 1,100 Workers At Michigan Plant

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. said it plans to lay off about 1,100 hourly and temporary workers at a plant in Michigan as the production of a vehicle has been moved to a different plant. The latest is the fourth layoff since November for the nation's largest auto maker.

The company said it would eliminate the third shift at its SUV plant in Lansing Delta Township, which makes three SUVs - the Chevrolet Traverse, the Buick Enclave and the GMC Acadia. As the new version of Acadia needs a smaller platform, the company has moved the production of the Acadia to a GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee early this year, resulting in the latest lay offs. There are currently 3,144 workers at the Lansing plant.



Meanwhile, GM added 800 jobs at the Tennessee plant as it began making the new Acadia.

GM spokesman Tom Wickham reportedly said that the Lansing plant will continue building the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse after it retools for a month. The company made a $583 million investment in the plant to make the new generation SUVs.

With the latest job cuts, GM would have reduced about 4,400 over a six-month span. The company's previous job cuts were in passenger-car plants as it cuts production due to a strong consumer shift to SUVs amid low fuel prices.

Meanwhile, GM had announced earlier that it would invest another $1 billion in U.S. factories that would allow it to create or retain 1,500 U.S. jobs, after President Donald Trump urged the automakers to boost U.S. manufacturing jobs.

At the end of last year, the company had employed 105,000, higher than the previous year's 97,000 workers.

