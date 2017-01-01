Germany's Factory Orders Fall Most Since 2009

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German factory orders declined the most in eight years in January on weak foreign and domestic demand.

Factory orders decreased 7.4 percent in January from December, the biggest fall since January 2009, when orders plunged 7.7 percent, Destatis reported Tuesday.

Economists had forecast orders to fall moderately by 2.5 percent, partly reversing December's 5.2 percent increase.

Domestic orders logged a double-digit fall of 10.5 percent and foreign orders decreased 4.9 percent in January. New orders from the euro area declined 7.8 percent and that from other countries dropped 2.9 percent.



New orders are highly volatile, but the fluctuations and size of volatility since late-summer have been almost unprecedented, Carsten Brzeski, an ING economist, said.

To some extent, the January drop can be explained by seasonal effects and a technical correction after the December surge, he noted.

However, looking beyond short-term technical explanations, Brzeski said today's disappointing data is also a good reminder that the German industry is having more problems returning to full speed than buoyant sentiment indicators have been suggesting.

Excluding major bookings, new orders in manufacturing decreased 2.9 percent in January.

Orders for capital goods decreased sharply by 9.9 percent. At the same time, demand for intermediate goods and consumer goods slid 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial orders dropped slightly by 0.8 percent after expanding 8 percent in December.

Destatis is set to publish production data on March 8.

Industrial production is expected to recover in January. Economists forecast output to gain 2.6 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 3 percent fall in December.

Official data showed that turnover in manufacturing climbed 3.7 percent month-on-month in January, in contrast to a revised 2.8 percent decrease in December.

