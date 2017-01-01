European Shares Mixed After Weak Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Tuesday as French political worries persisted, earnings updates from a slew of companies proved to be a mixed bag and economic reports on German factory orders and U.K. house prices disappointed investors.

While German factory orders decreased 7.4 percent in January from the previous month, reversing December's 5.2 percent increase, a gauge of U.K. house prices increased less than expected in February.

Meanwhile, the euro area economy logged a stable growth in the fourth quarter as previously estimated, revised data published by Eurostat showed. GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as registered in the third quarter.



Investors also awaited cues from Chinese trade data due for release Wednesday, Thursday's ECB meeting and the all-important U.S. monthly jobs report due on Friday.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was virtually unchanged at 373.25 in late opening deals after three sessions of losses.

France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.2 percent to 4,964 while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

In stock-specific action, Swiss firm Logitech International rallied 2 percent after reaffirming its fiscal 2017 outlook.

Software AG shares rallied 3 percent. The German digital business firm decided to cancel 2.60 million treasury shares and to buyback own shares worth up to 100 million euros, excluding ancillary acquisition costs.

Just Eat shares jumped over 4 percent in London. The online food order and delivery service company doubled its full-year pre-tax profits and said it expects to see "material" growth in both revenue and underlying earnings in 2017.

On the flip side, British retailing group Sports Direct International fell nearly 5 percent on saying the devaluation of the euro against the dollar will hit its gross margin in the current financial year.

Power supplier Aggreko plunged 12.5 percent after issuing a profit warning.

French retailer Casino Group tumbled 5 percent after posting its full-year results.

