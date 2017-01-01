Slovakia Q4 Economic Growth Improves As Estimated

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth improved slightly as initially estimated in the three months ended December, latest figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 3.1 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just above the 3.0 percent climb in the third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose at a slower pace of 2.9 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 3.1 percent expansion in the September quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose an adjusted 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter as estimated earlier, after a 0.7 percent increase in the previous three months.

Seasonally adjusted employment growth improved to 2.5 percent year-on-year in the final three months of the year from 2.4 percent in the third quarter. The figure confirmed preliminary estimate.

