Pound Weakens Ahead Of U.K. House Of Lords Vote

7:05a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as investors became cautious ahead of the House of Lords vote that grants power to the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Brexit talks with the European Union.

The MPs are likely to vote on an amendment to the bill, debating whether or not to demand a meaningful parliamentary vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal.

The Lords voted last week to amend the Article 50 bill to guarantee the rights of EU citizens after the Brexit process. The amendment tabled by the opposition has to be approved by both Houses of Parliament to let May conclude any deal on leaving the EU.

The currency was also weighed by disappointing Halifax house price index for February.



Survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed that house price growth slowed to 0.1 percent in February, weaker than forecasts for 0.4 percent rise.

In other economic news, data from the British Retail Consortium showed that the U.K. like-for-like sales fell 0.4 percent on year in February.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.6 percent fall in January.

The pound held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the Swiss franc.

The pound dropped to 1.2183 against the greenback, its lowest since January 17. If the pound extends slide, 1.20 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Pulling away from an early high of 139.64 against the yen, the pound dropped to a 4-week low of 138.85. Continuation of the pound downtrend may see it finding support around the 136.00 mark.

The pound reversed from an early high of 0.8639 against the euro to hit a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8678. On the downside, 0.88 is likely seen as the next support level for the pound.

Revised data by Eurostat showed that the euro area economy logged a stable growth in the fourth quarter as previously estimated. GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as registered in the third quarter.

The pound fell to a 4-day low of 1.2349 against the Swiss franc before holding steady thereafter. The next possible downside target for the pound may be located around the 1.21 region.

Looking ahead, Canada and U.S. trade balance for January, Canada Ivey PMI for February and U.S. consumer credit for January are set to be announced in the New York session.

