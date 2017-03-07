DGAP-Adhoc: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft: Squeeze out request by Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (english)

7:15a.m.

07-March-2017 / 13:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation



7 March 2017 - Today, the Management Board of Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft received a written request from the principal shareholder Pelikan International Corporation Berhard, Shah Alam, Malaysia ("PICB") to have the shareholders' meeting of Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders to PICB against payment of adequate cash compensation (squeeze-out).

PICB stated that it directly and indirectly holds shares which, in total, represent more than 95 per cent of the share capital of Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft. Thus, it is principal shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG).

PICB will notify details on the amount of the adequate cash compensation to Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft following the completion of the required due diligence and company valuation. Subsequently, the Management Board of Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft will decide whether the squeeze out shall be resolved at the annual general meeting or whether for such purpose an extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be convened.

Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft The Management Board

Contact: Mira Willert Corporate Communications & PR fon: +49 (0) 30 4393-0

07-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft Am Borsigturm 100 13507 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 43 93-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 43 93-3408 E-mail: info@pelikan-ag.com Internet: www.pelikan-ag.com ISIN: DE0006053101, WKN: 605310, Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

551059 07-March-2017 CET/CEST

