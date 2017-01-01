Shell And Saudi Aramco Sign Deal To Separate Motiva Assets

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced the signing of binding definitive agreements between SOPC Holdings East LLC, a U.S. downstream subsidiary of Shell, and Saudi Refining Inc. or "SRI", a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company or "Saudi Aramco", on the separation of assets, liabilities and businesses of Motiva Enterprises LLC, a 50/50 refining and marketing joint venture.



A balancing payment of $2.2 billion has been agreed between the parties, subject to adjustments including for working capital. This value will be satisfied by a combination of SRI assuming more than its 50% share of Motiva's net debt on completion and a cash payment for the balance.

As at 31 December 2016, Motiva's total net debt was $3.2 billion, of which Shell will assume $0.1 billion, resulting in a deduction to the cash portion of the balancing payment of $1.5 billion. As a result of the transaction no material effect is expected on gearing reported on the Shell balance sheet.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.

