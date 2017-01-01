Mar 07, 8:44 a.m., New York
UK Supermarket Sales Rise Most Since June 2014, Like-for-like Inflation Doubles

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. supermarket sales grew at their fastest rate since June 2014, figures from the market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed Tuesday.

Supermarket sales grew 2.3 percent year-on-year.

The report also said that the like-for-like inflation doubled since last month to 1.4 percent during the past 12 weeks.

"However, when placed in their longer-term context, these price increases are still fairly minimal," Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said.

