UK Supermarket Sales Rise Most Since June 2014, Like-for-like Inflation Doubles
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. supermarket sales grew at their fastest rate since June 2014, figures from the market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed Tuesday.
Supermarket sales grew 2.3 percent year-on-year.
The report also said that the like-for-like inflation doubled since last month to 1.4 percent during the past 12 weeks.
"However, when placed in their longer-term context, these price increases are still fairly minimal," Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said.
