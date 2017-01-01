Istat Sees Moderate Improvement In Italy's Economic Prospects

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's leading indicator signaled a moderate improvement in economic prospects, the statistical office Istat said in its monthly report on Tuesday.



In the fourth quarter, GDP growth was driven by the manufacturing industry and by the positive investment dynamic in the presence of a slight slowdown in the service sector.

Consumer price inflation accelerated further in February, to 1.5 percent. The inflationary pressures is mainly concentrated in energy and food.

The expectations for the coming months do not point to upward pressure on prices, Istat said.

