Brown-Forman Q3 Profit Down

8:16a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BFA, BFB) reported that its net income for its third quarter declined to $182 million from $190 million in the same quarter last year. On a per share basis, net income was $0.47, flat with last year.



For the third quarter, the company's reported net sales were essentially flat at $808 million (+4% on an underlying basis2) compared to the prior-year period.

The company believes that fiscal 2017 is on track to be another year of continued growth in underlying net sales and operating income, despite the significant uncertainty that currently exists around the global economic and geopolitical environment, not to mention foreign exchange volatility. Assuming no further deterioration in the global economy, the company anticipates Underlying net sales growth of 3% to 4%; nderlying operating income growth of 5% to 7%; Reported earnings per share of $1.71 to $1.76 in fiscal 2017, including foreign exchange headwinds of approximately $0.06 given current spot rates.

