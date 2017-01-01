Gold Inching Lower As Rate Hike Looms

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning, even as anxiety was creeping into Wall Street amid talk of an imminent rate hike.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates next week barring any surprisingly bad economic data.



Another solid jobs report on Friday will all but assure a rate hike at the FOMC's March 14-15 meeting.

Gold was down 2 dollars at $1223 an ounce.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade data for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of deficit of $48.5 billion.

Gallup's U.S. Economic Confidence Index for February will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month the index recorded 11.

